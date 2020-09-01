Kartik Aaryan makes people realize their mistake as COVID 19 cases increases in India

While our corona warriors were out there saving people from the fatal virus and making sure that the spread of the virus is controlled, Kartik Aaryan too made sure he does his best to help the masses. The actor from the onset of the pandemic has been spreading the right word and imparting the dos’ and donts’ amidst the pandemic. Right from his monologue Corona Stop Karo Na to his chat show Koki Poochega, the actor has broken-the-internet and enlightened the masses.

Today Kartik Aaryan yet again took to his Instagram account to make people realize how they have taken things lightly and the effect has been hazardous. Kartik Aaryan reposted a really important news by a renowned journalist where it’s reported that India is now the first and the only country in the world to have reported highest COVID 19 cases in a single day. With 80,000 cases reported in a day, the country has made a worrisome record worldwide. No wonder the young actor got really upset with this news and decided to repost it. He captioned it by saying, “Thanx to everyone who have said these lines – “ tum log na bade phattu ho”, “dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai”, “Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega” RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG”

Thanx to everyone who have said these lines –

“ tum log na bade phattu ho”

“dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai”

“Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega”

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOGðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

..#Repost @fayedsouza

If you have a choice, choose to stay home ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/mln1jSHTXz

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 31, 2020





The actor surely seems to be mighty upset with people’s irresponsible behaviour who’re making plans to hang out amidst the pandemic and some even hiding it even after being diagonised with it to continue with their normal work life, which in turn increases the spread of the virus. With several festivals around the corner, it is really important for people to realize that this is not the right time to celebrate anything. Kartik Aaryan made sure he puts this piece of information out there and make sure that people follow it. The actor is living with his family in Mumbai and has not stepped out of his house. He has made sure that until his film shootings resume, he completes all his professional commitments from his house. He has Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pending to be shot, but the actor is waiting for normalcy to return and then get back to action.