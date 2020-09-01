Kajol flies down to Singapore with Nysa as Ajay Devgn stays back in Mumbai with Yug

Kajol is one of the best actresses in town and also a super-mom. The actress prioritizes her family and loves to be mommy to her daughter Nysa and son Yug. Due to the pandemic triggered lockdown, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa who was studying in Singapore came down to Mumbai to stay with her family. The Devgns spent the entire lockdown together, spending some quality time which otherwise their busy schedules wouldn’t allow.

Today according to Mumbai Mirror, Kajol and Nysa have flown to Singapore as the latter’s college reopens. The actress will stay with Nysa for few months in the city as she doesn’t want to leave her alone amidst the pandemic. “Nysa is studying at United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and Kajol and Ajay don’t want their daughter to miss out on studies. At the same time, they don’t want her to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, which is why Kajol accompanied her there. She will be staying in Singapore for the next few months. In 2018, Ajay and she bought an apartment in the city to make their stay more comfortable,” says a source to Mumbai Mirror.

While Kajol will be in Singapore with Nysa, Ajay Devgn will remain in Mumbai with Yug. The actor is not planning to start any shooting on his films until normalcy returns. He rather spend time with his son and work on the nitty-gritties of his home production or whatever can be done from home. He has patch-work to complete on Bhuj: The Pride Of India, then he has to shoot for Maidaan where he will play the role of a coach. He also has the remake of Kaithi, and then might team up with Rohit Shetty on Golmaal 5. Busy and entertaining times ahead for the actor.