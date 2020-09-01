JUST IN | Gauteng man who used own kid in child pornography videos sentenced to 8 years in prison

A man convicted of producing and distributing child pornography has been sentenced to an effective eight years in prison.

The 41-year-old man, who can’t be named because one of the victims is his own child, was sentenced on Tuesday, after he had earlier pleaded guilty.

Acting Judge Daniel Mogomotsi ordered the man to serve an effective eight years in jail.

The man was arrested in 2018 following an joint operation led by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and SAPS investigators.

His actions were first flagged by US Department of Homeland Security officials who flagged his wrongdoing on the internet.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.