Joe Mixon’s contract extension sets up Bengals for offensive breakout

The Cincinnati Bengals took the first step toward revitalizing their offense this offseason by drafting Joe Burrow. With star running back Joe Mixon’s new contract extension, this offense is set to take off in the 2020 NFL season.

Mixon, who was sidelined in training camp by migraines with fewer than two weeks before the season opener, cashed in on Tuesday with a huge four-year contract extension.

Bengals sign Mixon to four-year contract extension

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mixon has been productive in his first three seasons. Over 35 games, he has compiled 2,931 rushing yards, 870 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns. However, his potential has often been capped by Cincinnati’s offense.

Nevertheless, the Bengals recognize that he is an extraordinary talent. As a result, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mixon is landing a four-year extension worth $48 million. The new deal will carry significant money up front and keep him under contract for five seasons.