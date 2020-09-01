Joe Daniher sits on fence in Essendon Bombers loss to West Coast Eagles

Joe Daniher has only just returned to the footy field after overcoming persistent injury setbacks. But he’s already managed to ruffle feathers over an innocent off-the-ball action.

During Essendon’s 60-45 loss to West Coast on Tuesday night, Daniher was shown on the broadcast sitting on the Gabba boundary fence behind the goals while his teammate Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti lined up for a set shot in the third quarter.

McDonald-Tipungwuti slotted his third of four goals of the evening, but Daniher’s casual sit-down led to a wave of criticism from former AFL stars Jordan Lewis and Johnathan Brown.

“He is [unique] and you’ve got to take that quirkiness. It could be seen by some as not getting your head into the game,” Lewis said post-game on Fox Sports.

“I know when Browny and I saw that come on the TV, we did look at each other. I think we’re a bit old school and we probably wouldn’t like that from a teammate point of view.

“Now he sitting on the fence probably could’ve only got to the goalline, but if it falls short of the goalline and he doesn’t make that contest, well that’s a serious issue.

“He’s lucky the goal went through and it’s as far as the conversation goes, but sometimes it’s not a good look.”

Brown suggested that the “perception” around Daniher would be negatively affected by him taking a seat on the fence.

“The old coach Leigh Matthews used to say ‘perception is reality’ – and sometimes the perception about Joe is that he doesn’t care about the game enough or he’s not fully invested in the game and he doesn’t love football,” Brown said.

“When you see actions like that, perception is reality and that’s why people come to those conclusions.

“We know Joe’s head was in the game, but that’s the perception you draw from the man sitting at the back of the grandstand.”

Daniher could be a free agent after the end of 2020, and in the search for a new club, his performance against West Coast left a lot to be desired, with three behinds and just seven disposals in his second game since returning from injury. One of his set shot misses was front right in front of goal.

In contrast, in Essendon’s last game Daniher kicked three goals.

“He’s got the yips at the moment,” Brown said.

“It’s a really difficult thing – and clearly Joe’s got it because he likes to kick around the corner, which is quite often to lay off on the pressure a little bit. It’s a shame because generally he’s a really good penetrating kick.”

Daniher family proud of Joe’s long-awaited return