Jimmy Butler shares brutal reason why he didin’t invite his family to the NBA bubble

NBA players have started bringing their families inside the Orlando bubble after being quarantined over the past few months — but not Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The 30-year-old didn’t invite his family and he has shared his brutally honest reason why with TNT.

MORE: NBA playoff schedule 2020: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series

Butler said:

“This is a business trip for me. I’m not messing around. Everyone wants to have their family, without a doubt. But we’ve been doing this for this long, what’s another couple of months? It is an individual decision and I respect that decision that my teammates make but I’m here for business.”

The all-business mentality seems to be working for Butler.

He had a huge performance in the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Bucks on Monday night, scoring a playoff career-best 40 points.