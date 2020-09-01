Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.01% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.01%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.09% or 69.0 points to trade at 1755.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Corp. (T:) added 3.12% or 78.5 points to end at 2591.0 and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.87% or 93.0 points to 3330.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Canon Inc (T:), which fell 4.09% or 75.0 points to trade at 1757.0 at the close. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.76% or 16.0 points to end at 410.0 and The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.73% or 57.0 points to 1473.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1734 to 1731 and 218 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.99.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.13% or 0.48 to $43.09 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 1.13% or 0.51 to hit $45.79 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.85% or 16.80 to trade at $1995.40 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.10% to 105.78, while EUR/JPY rose 0.14% to 126.57.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 91.955.