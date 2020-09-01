Jack Quaid Lands New Lead Role in ‘Scream 5’

The son of Dennis Quaid and meg Ryan has been enlisted to portray a major character for the upcoming fifth installment of the classic horror movie franchise.


The Boys star joins a cast that includes David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell, who are all reprising characters from the “Scream” franchise, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

