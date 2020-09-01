Jack Quaid Lands New Lead Role in ‘Scream 5’

WENN

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan‘s son, Jack Quaid, has landed the lead in the new “Scream” sequel.

The Boys star joins a cast that includes David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell, who are all reprising characters from the “Scream” franchise, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.