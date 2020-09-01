iPhone 12 Pro Rear Glass Photo Shows Camera Layout With LiDAR Scanner

A photo of what appears to be the rear glass of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro have been shared online by Twitter user “Mr. White.”

The images appear to show two iPhone rear glass parts in Space Gray, with one having an extra cut out below the ultrawide lens hole, likely for a LiDAR scanner. There are also holes for three camera lenses and a TrueTone LED flash, which suggests these are both from “pro” models.

The exact models that each of the rear glass panels is from are unclear since no other edges are visible in the picture. It is possible that one is the 6.7-inch “‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max”, and the other is the smaller 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro. This would mean that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro does not have the LiDAR scanner, leaving it exclusively for the 6.7-inch “‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max,” which has been supported by previous rumors.

Alternately, if both ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro models are to feature LiDAR, then the glass without the additional hole for the scanner may in fact be from the current iPhone 11 Pro.

At least one model of the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro has been widely reported to have a LiDAR scanner, first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, to sense depth and improve AR experiences.