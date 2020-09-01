Into Tibet 2020: Tips for Experiencing a Different Tibet by CGTN

Article content continued

They live a modern yet religious life. They watch many movies, travel a lot, and have their own way of keeping fit through exercises: walking around the monastery and kowtow to Buddha.

Is this different from what you think of the life of “Living Buddha?”

In Potala Palace in Lhasa, we learned how to protect the most iconic architecture here in Tibet. Do you know what is the most crucial thing to do to protect it? It is Tibetan herb.

They are used to paint the wall of the palace to prevent insects from infesting the building.

In Lhoka region, where the Tibetan civilization started, we stepped into Yungbulakang Palace to see the breathtaking view. The river and the land still nourish people who’re living there.

Human beings are the very element that makes this land more charming.

On the trip, CGTN also met interesting locals, such as the Tibetan knife craftsman, who can make stunning finely crafted knives, which can go up to 100,000 U.S. dollars. There are also Tibetan Thangka painters, who make classic artworks of deep religious meaning and aesthetic prominence.

Tea, another essential and indispensable part of the Tibetan people’s daily lives, is like what coffee is to Westerners. Tea makers in Tibet use the traditional way passed down from generation to generation to make Tibetan tea. By checking out the whole process of tea making, we’d suggest you don’t ever miss the opportunity to taste this lovely beverage.

Now that you know the best parts of the journey and our recommendations, it will also do well to remember that the charm of visiting Tibet is in finding out its unknown beauty along the way and meeting unexpected people.

Original article:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-01/Into-Tibet-2020-Tips-for-experiencing-a-different-Tibet–TqQI32dJSw/index.html

