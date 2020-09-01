Upmanyu Trivedi / Bloomberg:
India’s supreme court gives telecom operators 10 years to clear government dues totaling $19B, a significant concession from the original 3-month deadline — – Bharti shares benefited from company’s stronger balance sheet,nbsp; — Government, telcos sought 20 years for clearing all dues
India's supreme court gives telecom operators 10 years to clear government dues totaling $19B, a significant concession from the original 3-month deadline (Upmanyu Trivedi/Bloomberg)
Upmanyu Trivedi / Bloomberg: