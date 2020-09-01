In Lebanon, Macron Dangles Sanctions to Push for Change

BEIRUT — President Emmanuel Macron of France met with representatives of Lebanon’s political factions on Tuesday, urging them to back an overhaul of government and measures to curb pervasive corruption, and warning that they were otherwise at risk of sanctions on their personal wealth, according to officials familiar with the talks.

Mr. Macron’s visit this week is his second since a blast tore through parts of Beirut on Aug. 4, killing more than 180 people, wounding 6,000 and causing an estimated $8 billion in damage. The blast, which officials have said was caused by a neglected store of ammonium nitrate, became the latest symbol of mismanagement and corruption in Lebanon, forcing the government to resign last month.

If Mr. Macron cannot secure a commitment to a program including anticorruption measures and an audit of the central bank and banking sector, he has warned that the international community may impose sanctions on Lebanon’s political leadership, the officials familiar with the talks said. Mr. Macron did not specify what those sanctions would be.

Those leaders have controlled the government through a sectarian power-sharing agreement that has been in place for the three decades since Lebanon’s civil war, a long and brutal conflict in which most of them participated.