ICE arrests 63 people in Colorado and Wyoming convicted of crimes or facing charges.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Sixty-three people have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Colorado and Wyoming as part of ongoing operations targeting people living in the country illegally who have been arrested or convicted of assault, domestic violence and other crimes, according to an ICE news release.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR