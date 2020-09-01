How to Live Stream on YouTube With OBS

Whether you’re interested in creating a fun tutorial for people to try at home, streaming your favorite games, or even sharing your best jokes with a live audience, there’s a lot to love about creating content on YouTube.

When you want to directly interact with your audience in real time, you can always set up a livestream, and the Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) tool is usually the best way to make it happen.

Get your YouTube stream key

Step 1: Create a YouTube account if you haven’t already. Check out our step-by-step guide (listed above) on how to do so.

Step 2: You can’t livestream on YouTube until you verify the account with a linked mobile number. Head to the verification page, log in to your account, and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Once verified, head to the YouTube Studio dashboard. Next, click the red camera Create icon located in the top right corner. After that, click Go Live in the small drop-down menu, as shown above.

Step 4: On the following screen, select the Stream tab from the left side of the screen. A form appears to enter the stream’s name and set its privacy mode, description, and category. Be sure to select an age limit (if any), and then click Create Stream to continue.

Step 5: With your stream created, a control panel will provide a preview window and tabs for stream settings, analytics, and stream health.

The Stream Settings tab is open by default. Look directly under the label to find the stream key you need for OBS. Click Copy to send the 16-character string to the clipboard. You can also click the Reveal eyeball button to expose the string for 10 seconds and enter them manually in OBS.

Whatever you do, keep this number secret. You don’t want anyone else to have it since they could stream on your account without your permission.

Link OBS to YouTube

Step 1: Download OBS from the official website and install it as you would any other program. Run it as an administrator, and head into the Settings panel using the relevant button located in the bottom right corner.

Step 2: On the following pop-up screen, use the Video and Output tabs to select your chosen frame rates, resolution, and bit rate — they control your audio quality. To see the ideal settings for YouTube, check out Google’s relevant support page.

Step 3: Go to the Stream tab using the left-hand menu and select YouTube/YouTube Gaming from the Service drop-down menu.

Step 4: In the Stream Key field, type or paste your YouTube stream key. That links OBS with YouTube so the software streams straight to your channel.

Step 5: Click Audio on the left-hand menu. Each device on that page represents one potential audio source in your livestream. If you want viewers to hear in-game or desktop audio, set one of the Desktop Audio settings to your system’s audio output. If you want your viewers to hear you, select your microphone from the drop-down next to Mix/Auxiliary Audio.

Step 6: Exit the settings panel by clicking Apply > OK.

Step 7: In the main window, click the Plus icon under the Sources heading toward the bottom. If you want to stream game footage, click Game Capture listed on the pop-up menu.

You have a few different options for capturing your footage. You can capture any full-screen application, a specific window, or a foreground window. You can also force scaling, capture third-party overlays, and more. Click OK to complete.

Want to add your headshot using an external camera? Click the Plus icon under Sources again, but this time, select Video Capture Device. Select your camera from the list of options under the Device drop-down and decide on its quality and FPS. When finished, click OK.

Start streaming

With all of the above settings in place and your YouTube channel configured to accept your stream, there’s only one thing to do: Start streaming! If you want to start right away, click the Start Streaming button located in the bottom right corner.

On your YouTube stream’s dashboard, click the Go Live button in the top left corner. Once YouTube receives the OBS broadcast, video and audio appear in the dashboard’s preview pane. You’ll have to wait around 20 seconds for your feed to actually make its way to the public page where people can easily find you.

Once you’ve finished your stream and bid your watchers goodbye, click “Stop Streaming” in OBS to end the feed.

Stream issues

If you’re experiencing issues with your PC’s performance and the resulting stream, you can upload and analyze the OBS log. Click Help on the toolbar, then select Log Files in the drop-down menu, followed by Upload Current Log File or Upload Last Log File on a secondary menu. A pop-up window appears with a URL to your uploaded log. Copy the URL to your clipboard, and then hit OK to finish the process.

Next, go to the OBS Log Analyzer and paste the URL into the text box. Click the Analyze button to see what is causing your performance and streaming issues. For instance, your stream may be choppy because your game’s FPS and/or resolution is set too high on the PC end, overloading the GPU.

