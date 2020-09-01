Halle Berry Comes to Sade Adu’s Defense After She’s Slammed by Colorist

WENN/Instagram

The Catwoman depicter catches wind of the uncalled shade at the Nigerian-born British singer, who is also biracial like her, and claps back at the hater on Twitter.

No one is allowed to discredit someone’s success and Halle Berry doesn’t let it slide even when she’s not the victim. The 54-year-old actress showed support for singer Sade Adu as haters tried to attribute her success to colorism and compared her to Jhene Aiko.

“TL sleep? Y’all give Sade a lot,” one Twitter user attacked the “No Ordinary Love” singer. “Sade is thin & light skinned & was humming on them tracks. At least Jhene gives us DRAMA.”

A Twitter user attacked Sade Adu

Halle apparently caught wind of the uncalled shade at the Nigerian-born British singer, who is also biracial like her, and clapped back at the hater. “I know y’all not comin for Sade Adu. I know I heard that wrong,” she tweeted on Monday, August 31 alongside a picture of Sade.

Halle Berry defended Sade Adu.

As Halle’s post went viral on the blue bird app, the said hater noticed Halle’s post then replied to the “Catwoman” star, “It was me, and I love you.” To that, Halle responded, “Lol! All in good fun queen, have a beautiful day.”

The “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” actress wasn’t the only one who was enraged by the offensive thread made by the hater, who goes with KammyTaughtYou as her Twitter handle. “I know you didn’t just compare this Sade Adu to Jhene Aiko,” one commented. Director Matthew A. Cherry also chimed in, “Sade’ slander? On this land?”

“Sade is the blueprint for girls like Jhene, [FKA Twigs] and many others. Hopefully you respect her while she is still here,” another fan added. Echoing the sentiment about the “The Sweetest Taboo” hitmaker, one person wrote, “Sade gave us an artist that is purely abt the music. Fans respect that abt her. At least I do. There’s really no one to compare her to. She literally made her own lane.”

Sade, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the matter.