German startup factory Rocket Internet will delist six years after going public; its market value fell from as much as €6.7B at IPO to €2.6B, down 15% YTD — – Rocket Internet said it was offering investors 18.57 euros ($22.23) for each of their shares, lower than Monday’s closing price of 18.95 euros.
