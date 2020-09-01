German startup factory Rocket Internet will delist six years after going public; its market value fell from as much as &euro;6.7B at IPO to &euro;2.6B, down 15% YTD (Ryan Browne/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Ryan Browne / CNBC:

German startup factory Rocket Internet will delist six years after going public; its market value fell from as much as €6.7B at IPO to €2.6B, down 15% YTD  —  – Rocket Internet said it was offering investors 18.57 euros ($22.23) for each of their shares, lower than Monday’s closing price of 18.95 euros.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR