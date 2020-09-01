Fremantle’s Justin Longmuir fumes over Nat Fyfe treatment

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir hasn’t ruled out taking action over the treatment of captain Nat Fyfe who was heavily targetted by GWS players during last weekend’s loss to the Giants.

GWS tagger Matt de Boer was given the job to limit Fyfe’s impact on the game in a move that proved to be so successful for the Giants it forced Fremantle to move the two-time Brownlow medallist out of the midfield.

“He’s out of the midfield because he’s being beaten. You’re not sending him forward to try and get a goal, he’s been taken to the cleaners by Matt de Boer,” North Melbourne great David King told Fox Footy during the match.

However, de Boer’s solid job of blanketing Fyfe didn’t sit too well with Longmuir who suggested the next time his skipper is heavily targetted, the club may look for answers from the AFL.

Nat Fyfe, Matt de Boer (Getty)

“If it continues we need to follow it up because I think he’s unfairly treated to simply put it,” Longmuir told reporters on Tuesday.

“I think other mids in the comp get looked after more than him.

“It’s been going on for a while and all we ask is that he gets a fair crack at it.”

But Longmuir commended the attitude of Fyfe and said his skipper isn’t one to “dwell” on the moment.

Justin Longmuir (Getty)

“I think the way he goes about his business masks a lot of the treatment that he gets,” he said.

“He’s in the next moment, he doesn’t dwell on it too much. He doesn’t look for fights or look to argue with the umpires.

“The way he handles himself on the field with the treatment he gets is first class but it’s been going on for a while and all we ask is he gets a fair crack at it.”