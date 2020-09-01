France’s Macron says he will travel to Iraq on Wednesday By

PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would travel to Iraq on Wednesday, his first visit to the country, after two days in Lebanon.
French officials have said Paris was concerned by a resurgence in Iraq of the Islamic State group, which is profiting from political uncertainty in the country and rivalries between Iran and the United States in the region.
