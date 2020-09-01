Former Knights player Jarrod Mullen attempting comeback

Former Newcastle Knights playmaker Jarrod Mullen has applied to make an NRL return for season 2021 with his four-year ban for illegal steroid use set to come to an end.

Mullen, 33, is nearing the completion of a four-year suspension that put a halt to his career back in 2017.

The 211-game veteran has now applied to make his comeback, but any hopes of returning to the NRL won’t be made into reality until he completes a correctional order of 300 hours of community service according to the Daily Telegraph.

The exiled star was sentenced to 300 hours of community service back in February for supplying cocaine in 2018.

Jarrod Mullen (Getty)

Earlier today, Sharks centre Bronson Xerri’s B-sample confirmed a positive result for anabolic steroids.

Xerri was stood down in May after testing positive and had been awaiting the results of the secondary sample.

The 19-year-old is expected to front a doping tribunal as he faces a four-year ban.