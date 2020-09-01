Five best trade destinations for Saints star RB Alvin Kamara

The week leading up to the start of the 2020 NFL regular season has been pretty busy. That includes multiple star players signing big-time contract extensions and one former top pick finding himself on the waiver wire.

None of that compares to the reports coming from New Orleans right now. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Saints are open to trading All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara as the two sides continue to find themselves in the midst of a contract stalemate.

If Kamara is indeed dealt, there wouldn’t be a shortage of interest in his services. The 25-year-old former Offensive Rookie of the Year has compiled 4,476 total yards and 37 touchdowns at a clip of 6.1 yards per touch in three seasons. His ability to catch the ball (243 career receptions) looms large, too. Here we look at the five-best potential trade destinations for the former Tennessee star.

Miami Dolphins

Recent acquisitions Jordan Howard and Matt Breida could be a nice one-two punch in South Beach this coming season.

Even then, a move of this ilk from general manager Chris Grier would be all about the future. Lining Kamara up in the same backfield as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might be too hard for the Dolphins to pass up. The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s pass-catching ability coupled with Tua’s athleticism would make this a dynamic backfield in South Beach for years to come. The Fins are also helped by the fact that they have an excess of draft picks in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks

Much like Miami, it would be all about fit here. Russell Wilson continues to prove himself as one of the most consistently elite quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s legitimately an MVP candidate every season. Chris Carson’s strong performance last season notwithstanding, the Seahawks have struggled in the run game behind Wilson.

Any move to acquire Kamara would be complicated by the fact that Seattle just recently gave up two first-round picks in the blockbuster Jamal Adams trade. However, general manager John Schneider has never been afraid to pull off a deal of this ilk. Seattle could offer up Carson and multiple Day 2 picks to land Kamara. It’s certainly possible.

Chicago Bears

It’s an area that embattled Bears head coach Matt Nagy has struggled with over the course of his tenure with the team: attempting to find a running back that fits the offense he helped mold with the Kansas City Chiefs. If that is indeed the case, Kamara would make a whole lot of sense in the Windy City.

Tarik Cohen is not the answer. He’s more of a gadget player. Meanwhile, last year’s third-round pick, David Montgomery, struggled to the tune of 3.7 yards per rush. Chicago needs a strong rushing attack to lift up either Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles under center. Both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are on the hot seat and in win-now mode. This just makes too much sense.

New England Patriots

This season might be one of transition for Bill Belichick and Co. Tom Brady is calling another city home for the first time in two decades. In his stead, fellow former NFL MVP Cam Newton is likely to start under center. Meanwhile, a whole host of Patriots players have decided to opt out of the 2020 season altogether.

The backdrop here is a running back situation that’s far from settled. Former first-round pick Sony Michel has found himself in and out of Belichick’s dog house in two seasons and is coming off foot surgery. Could New England offer the necessary draft picks to go with Michel as a way to entice New Orleans? Given what we’ve seen from the Patriots during their two decades of dominance, anything is possible.

Kansas City Chiefs

Would it work under the cap after Kansas City signed the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce to contracts that come in at north of $587 million? We’re not too sure. Would Kansas City even consider this option after exhausting a first-round pick on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in April? Again, we’re not sure.

What we do know is that Kamara in the same offense as Mahomes, Kelce and Tyreek Hill would make the Chiefs nearly unbeatable heading into the 2020 season. The defending champs already have enough talent on offense. That’s known. Adding Kamara would simply make this unit historically good.