Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $469.38 by 05:46 (09:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, up 10.16% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $52.37B, or 13.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $135.58B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $429.65 to $469.39 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.79%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.99B or 14.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $372.5314 to $469.3944 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 67.02% from its all-time high of $1,423.20 set on January 13, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,934.7 on the .com Index, up 2.88% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0014 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $220.43B or 56.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $13.43B or 3.46% of the total cryptocurrency market value.