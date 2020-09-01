EnviroLogix Laboratories Receive Non-GMO Project Approval EnviroLogix Inc.’s history as a pioneering innovator for the agriculture, food/feed supply chain and crop science industries continues with the Non-GMO Project approval of its ISO-17025 laboratories

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroLogix is pleased to announce its ISO-17025 accredited laboratories have received approval from the Non-GMO Project to provide laboratory analysis for brands seeking Non-GMO Project verification for their products. The laboratories were established to offer EnviroLogix’ superior technical understanding of non-GMO testing complexities, as well as its strong industry reputation for product performance, integrity of results, and scientific rigor. EnviroLogix laboratories are accredited to meet the need for expedited, affordable laboratory testing of samples critical to the consumer-packaged goods, distilling, poultry and livestock feed, and pet food markets.

“In speaking to several of our current non-GMO test customers, it was clear there was a gap in this market to be filled, preferably by a trusted leader in the non-GMO diagnostic space,” said Bill Welch, EnviroLogix CEO. “Atop our ISO-17025 certification, having Non-GMO Project approval positions EnviroLogix as a respected laboratory for consumer-packaged goods manufacturers who wish to include the coveted Butterfly label on their product packaging.”

EnviroLogix has been the leader in producing rapid, decision-point non-GMO and mycotoxin testing lateral flow device (LFD) diagnostic solutions for years. EnviroLogix’ LFD solutions enable users to make immediate decisions about products, purity, and food safety where it matters most—in the field, as grain trucks arrive, or on the factory floor; however, independent on-site LFD testing alone does not meet the rigorous qualifying requirements for inclusion of the Non-GMO Project Butterfly label on packaging.

“With this new offering, EnviroLogix now combines Non-GMO Project accredited laboratory services and the broadest portfolio of non-GMO decision-point diagnostics tools in the market,” added Julian Salazar, EnviroLogix Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement. “We’re offering Non-GMO Project product manufacturers and suppliers highly complementary services tailored to their specific and exacting non-GMO diagnostic needs.”

EnviroLogix Inc. was the first to offer LFD technology for mycotoxin screening in grain and continues to provide robust solutions and world-class service and support to its markets. EnviroLogix’ commitment to scientific innovation and providing exceptional solutions for today’s identity preservation and food-safety environments remains at the forefront with its status as a Non-GMO Project Approved Laboratory.

For more information about EnviroLogix and its Non-GMO Project approved and ISO-17025 accredited laboratory services, visit envirologix.com/LabServices .

CONTACT: Brian Harris, EnviroLogix Inc., +1-207-274-6408 [email protected]