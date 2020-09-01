Entire A’s team tests negative for COVID-19, should play Thursday

It does seem like Major League Baseball has its COVID-19 protocols down pat about five weeks into the truncated 2020 season.

Earlier this year, the likes of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals each missed more than a week of action after an outbreak of the virus within their organizations.

When it was noted this past Sunday that the Oakland Athletics had at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 within their traveling party, the concern was that the American League West’s best team would also be sidelined for an extended period of time. That now doesn’t seem to be the case.