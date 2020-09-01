Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn blessed with a baby girl

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn were waiting for their baby to arrive and during the pandemic when the entire world is battling COVID-19, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Ed Sheeran is a singer, song writer and producer who is loved by millions of fans across the globe. His fan-following is massive in India as well, where he has done a concert too and was seen interacting with a lot of Bollywood A-listers.

Today, he took to social media to reveal the big news and even his daughter’s name. He wrote, “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x”