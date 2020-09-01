Dr. Phil Roasts Future Daughter-in-Law Morgan Stewart for Nightly Pop’s 200th Episode

A special Nightly Pop cameo for its 200th episode.

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday, Sept. 1’s all-new Nightly Pop, Dr. Phil virtually stops by the E! late night show to commemorate their milestone episode. However, in typical Nightly Pop fashion, Dr. Phil’s appearance is filled with biting wit and a roast of future daughter-in-law Morgan Stewart.

“I am sure my father-in-law has only compliments for me,” Morgan assures her co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Little does the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star know, the famed TV psychologist is a budding roast master.

“Morgan, Morgan, Morgan. What can I say?” Dr. Phil starts off. “Most people talk 125 words a minute, you gust up to about 190 about every 30 seconds.”

As he continues, the 70-year-old TV legend teases Morgan for not always speaking “in a straight line.”

“It’s circular, like a tornado,” he quips. “Sometimes, when I’m listening, I feel like I’m rolling backwards down a hill.”