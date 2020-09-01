Dozens not admitted to Boston exam schools because of mistake

Sixty-two students, many of them children of color who came from private, charter or parochial schools, were wrongly denied entry to Boston’s coveted exam schools in the past two years because of an error by Boston Public Schools, officials announced Monday.

The error cascaded, leading to 67 other students getting into schools they didn’t qualify for, and another 90 being invited to a school that was not their top choice, BPS officials said.

Those accidentally denied entry — 25 students last year, and 37 this year — were notified Monday and invited to the schools they earned a seat in for this fall, said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. Those wrongly admitted won’t be notified of the error or have their invitations rescinded, she said, as the district wants to “do no harm.”

