Donald Trump hints that Big Ten football is close to happening, but it seems like a political Hail Mary

The Big Ten Conference has said there is no game.

The president of the United States insists the ball is “on the one yard line!”

Whether this is a sports argument or a political disagreement might depend on one’s perspective.

Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had spoken with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about “immediately starting up Big Ten football.”

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Trump made no mention of women’s volleyball, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country or men’s and women’s soccer, which also were affected by the league’s announcement three weeks ago that it would not be staging fall sports competitions during their customary calendar windows because of continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible effect on athletes.

“Would be very good (great!) for everyone — Players, Fans, Country,” Trump said, closing with his intimation that a decision to stage Big Ten football this autumn was close to happening.

Warren said at the time of the postponement, and has reiterated multiple times, that the decision was final.

There are scores of electoral votes at stake across the Midwest, however, and that quite obviously led to Trump’s recent attention to college football generally and the Big Ten in particular: Minnesota (10 votes), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), Pennsylvania (20), Wisconsin (10). It does not appear that the Big Ten will be involved in the College Football Playoff, but its footprint could swing the election.

The Big Ten acknowledged in a statement that Trump and Warren had spoken, and termed it “a productive conversation.” But a Big Ten football season still does not appear to be imminent. The league said members of its task force dedicated to resuming competition “are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropritate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.”

Since Aug. 11, the decision not to compete in fall sports has been criticized by athletes, coaches, parents and now even the governor of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts, who said, “I would certainly encourage the Big Ten to reexamine what they’re doing, because they’re penalizing a lot of folks here.”

A group of Nebraska players has sued the Big Ten over the decision not to play, which resulted in the release of information Monday that indicated the conference’s presidents and chancellors decided by an 11-3 margin to postpone the competition.

Lately this also has been twisted into a political football — you’re damn right I wasn’t passing up that metaphor — by the president’s supporters and now Trump himself.

Far-right talk host Steve Deace wrote “an open letter” to Warren published Sunday by Sports Illustrated which stated, “much has changed with the virus since your cancellation, and it’s all good news.”

He cited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent assertion that only 6 percent of deaths attributed to COVID-19 were the direct result of the virus and that others had underlying conditions, which is being widely misinterpreted by those wishing to dismiss the threat of the coronavirus. It’s not really new information that those with particular health issues (diabetes, asthma, etc.) are at greater risk; scientists and medical experts have said this from early in the pandemic.

Trump tweeted last week that he wants Big Ten football, and other leagues not competing, to launch their competitions “NOW.” He said Democrats have political reasons for not wanting football to return “but are trying to blame me and the Republicans.”

The Joe Biden campaign ran an advertisement starting last week showing empty stadiums and closed ticket windows at various sports venues, as well as vacant schools, churches and beaches, suggesting that the failure of the administration to properly address the pandemic has led to continued nationwide shutdowns.

“Trump put America on the sidelines,” read the text on the screen.

In announcing its decision Aug. 11 not to contest fall sports in the fall, the Big Ten cited “medical advice and counsel” regarding the best course of action, including conversations with a task force the league had created to address issues related the pandemic.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said then in a statement. “It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

Anger about the decision has escalated as other conferences, including the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and American, have moved forward with fall competition. Although there has been discussion among member athletic departments about when competition might resume — immediately after Thanksgiving, in January, more toward spring? — there has been no apparent institutional move toward competing in concert with the active Power 5 leagues.

If the ball is on the 1-yard-line, it’s most likely because someone forgot it there when practices were shut down last month.