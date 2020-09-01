Disha Patani’s workout is all about pushing herself to achieve that perfect bod

Disha Patani might be few films old in Bollywood, but her fan-following can give some of the veterans a run for their money. The actress is one of the hottest divas in tinsel town and her love for fitness is something that gets everyone talking about her.



The young actress soars the temperatures on Instagram with her hot selfies and great pictures, but to achieve that body, the girl has worked hard. Today Disha has shared a throwback video of her working out in the gym. The girl works really hard to achieve that body and makes sure she constantly pushes herself. In the video the actress is seen holding 75kgs weight in her first rep and in the second one 80 kg. She’s not just lifting them but also doing a squat with it.

One look at the video and you know that the workout looks extremely hard and painful but the girl does it as she loves fitness and believes it to be really important in her life. Her dedication for her fitness and body is commendable and surely a motivation for many. Check it out for yourself.









