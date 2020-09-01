Demi Lovato Describes Her “Year of Growth” in Powerful Essay

“I’ve always taken my advocacy work seriously, but now I’m looking at it with renewed focus,” she wrote. “In this particular instance, what motivated me was knowing how much of myself comes from Black culture. I grew up listening to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and other soulful singers, but those two Black women in particular shaped me into the vocalist I am. If you look at my life, everything that I have—money, success, a roof over my head—it’s because of the inspiration those Black women gave me. I continue to be constantly inspired by people of color today.”

Demi continued, “So here I am, sitting in a home that I was able to afford with the money that I have from singing, while people of color are fearing for their lives every day. I realized this was a lightning bolt jolting through my body, where I was reminded of my privilege. I felt an overwhelming responsibility to help spread awareness about this injustice, so I began posting things that I thought would educate people.”

While Demi admitted that she doesn’t have all the answers, the singer advocated for feeling hopeful about what’s to come. Ultimately, the power lies in each and every American.