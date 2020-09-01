Data compliance startup InCountry, which helps SaaS companies store data locally, raises $18M in an extension to its Series A at a valuation of over $150M (Ingrid Lunden/)










Data compliance startup InCountry, which helps SaaS companies store data locally, raises $18M in an extension to its Series A at a valuation of over $150M  —  We’re seeing a gradual expansion of national regulations that require data from SaaS applications to be stored locally, in the country where it’s sourced and used.

