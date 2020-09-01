Ingrid Lunden / :
Data compliance startup InCountry, which helps SaaS companies store data locally, raises $18M in an extension to its Series A at a valuation of over $150M — We’re seeing a gradual expansion of national regulations that require data from SaaS applications to be stored locally, in the country where it’s sourced and used.
Data compliance startup InCountry, which helps SaaS companies store data locally, raises $18M in an extension to its Series A at a valuation of over $150M (Ingrid Lunden/)
Ingrid Lunden / :