Daniels named Nell Jackson Administrator of the Year

Tiffany Daniels, SEC Associate Commissioner/Senior Woman Administrator, is the recipient of the 2020 Nell Jackson Nike Administrator of the Year award from Women Leaders in College Sports.

Daniels, along with the other yearly award winners recognized by Women Leaders in College Sports, will be honored with the Nike Celebration of Women social media campaign starting Tuesday, September 8 and during the Nike Celebration of Women feature on Sunday, October 11 during Women Leaders X, the organization’s first virtual convention.

Daniels began working at the SEC office in May 2013. Her current responsibilities as a member of the conference’s executive staff include oversight of the league’s sport administration and championships program including Olympic sports, softball and women’s basketball budgets, scheduling and officiating. In addition, the conference’s student-athlete engagement efforts are led by Daniels.

Prior to joining the SEC, Daniels worked at Georgia State University. She served as Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs, where she oversaw Communications/Public Relations, Marketing/Promotions, Ticket Sales, Licensing, Corporate Sales and Merchandising for the Panthers.

No stranger to the world of athletics marketing and sales, Daniels previously served as the Director of Business Development with the Georgia Dome. In that role, she was responsible for seeking and negotiating new business ventures for the stadium while working with corporate sales and activation.

Before joining the Georgia Dome staff, Daniels was involved in professional sports. She worked with the Atlanta Spirit, was the Group Sales Manager for the Atlanta Hawks and later as Director of Group Sales for the Hawks, Atlanta Thrashers and Philips Arena.Daniels also held posts with the WNBA’s Orlando Miracle and the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

Daniels earned a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of Georgia, where she was a four-year letterwinner in women’s basketball. She was a four-year starter for the Lady Dawgs with two NCAA Final Four appearances in 1995 and 1996 and helped her team win the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship in 1996 and 1997.Daniels was the first UGA women’s basketball student-athlete to earn an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. She went on to earn her master’s degree in sports management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.