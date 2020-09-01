Daniel Cormier ‘not sad’ about MMA retirement

Daniel Cormier officially announced his retirement from MMA Monday following his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252, and according to the former two-division world champion, he confirmed that he is ready to move on from the Octagon.

“Yeah, it’s over,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC & Helwani Show. “And I’m not sad about it. I’m going to miss it, I’m going to miss the training camps, I’m going to miss the fights, there’s nothing like a fight week, but you have to understand when it’s your time. I feel it’s time.”

Cormier revealed that part of why he is retiring is that he feels he won’t be able to fight for another belt, as his second-straight loss to Miocic likely put the 41-year-old out of title contention. Rather than struggle to stay relevant, Cormier decided to call it a career.

During the loss to Miocic, Cormier suffered a serious eye injury but he revealed that it will most likely not require surgery.

“I went and saw the doctor last week, and he told me I’m probably not going to have to have surgery, just kind of rest and recover,” Cormier said. “And today it feels good, but just feels like something in there, you know when you get an eyelash and can’t get it out? It’s just right in the corner.”

Cormier retires with a 22-3 record, having simultaneously held the heavyweight and light heavyweight world championships. He is widely considered to be one of the most accomplished and talented MMA fighters of all time.