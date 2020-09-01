Dahua Solutions Help Businesses Become Pandemic-Ready

Article content continued

“Convenience and accuracy are important to our customers as they reopen their businesses,” added Hackenburg. “Dahua has risen to the challenge by providing flexible options for a variety of needs and budgets, supporting a more seamless transition into this new way of doing business.”

Dahua’s thermal solutions, including the SafetyTemp Thermal Temperature Station, the Thermal Temperature Monitoring Solution, and the Handheld Thermal Temperature Monitoring Device, are not FDA-cleared or approved. These solutions should not be solely or primarily used to diagnose or exclude a diagnosis of COVID-19 or any other disease. Elevated body temperature in the context of use should be confirmed with secondary evaluation methods (e.g., an NCIT or clinical grade contact thermometer). Public health officials, through their experience with the solutions in the particular environment of use, should determine the significance of any fever or elevated temperature based on the skin telethermographic temperature measurement. The solutions should be used to measure only one subject’s temperature at a time. Visible thermal patterns are only intended for locating the points from which to extract the thermal measurement.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005975/en/

Contacts

Rebecca Colesen

[email protected]

#distro