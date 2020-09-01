Crystal Hefner’s Beau Feels Blessed to Celebrate Birthday With Her in Mexico

Instagram

Nathan Levi thanks the widow of Hugh Hefner for ‘making the start of my 32nd year of life better than I could have dreamed’ as he marks his milestone on Instagram.

Crystal Hefner‘s beau is feeling blessed. While enjoying a birthday getaway at Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita in Mexico together with the the widow of Hugh Hefner, Nathan Levi took to social media to express his gratitude to be able to celebrate his 32nd milestone with her.

On Monday, August 31, the spaceship engineer shared a heartfelt tribute to his former Playmate girlfriend on Instagram. “Sometimes our lives can change in the blink of an eye… When they do, it’s really important to stop and take it all in, smell the proverbial roses,” he began his sweet message.

Along with a photo that captured him shirtless while his girlfriend hugged him from the side with a wide smile on her face, he continued gushing, “If you’re lucky, sometimes life will give you real roses! When it does, nothing can compare.”

Sharing about how Crystal made him feel, Nathan went on, “Being with you has been one of the best changes in my life and the roses have never been more real! Thank you for making the start of my 32nd year of life better than I could have dreamed @crystalhefner.”

Nathan’s post has apparently caught Crystal’s attention. The 34-year-old first replied back by wishing him a “happy birthday.” She later added another message that read, “I love you.” In addition, she offered her own tribute to her boyfriend using her own Instagram account. “Happy birthday to my favorite person. Glad we could get away together for your special day @fspuntamita @burnt_recordings,” she posted.

Nathan Levi received comments from girlfriend Crystal Hefner on his tribute to her.

Not stopping there, the former star of “The Girls Next Door” made use of Instagram Story to share a video in which she surprised him with a cake on a plate that has his face printed on it. “Oh my God, who is that on that? There is cake on my face,” her excited boyfriend said when he saw it.

Crystal Hefner gave a surprise for his boyfriend Nathan Levi on his 32nd birthday.

She followed it up with another video of them going to enjoy sunset as well as a short clip of a four-course menu. Lastly, she showed off a decorated room with happy birthday signs, balloons, and a Buzz Lightyear toy.

Crystal Hefner shared tributes to his boyfriend Nathan Levi’s 32nd birthday.

Crystal and Nathan were first spotted in public together in July. At the time, they were caught enjoying a stroll at the beach together and sharing a kiss at the Casa de Mita resort in Mexico. A source told Page Six that they had been dating for four months after he won her over by taking her flying.