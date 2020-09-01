COVID-19 cases are spiking in these college towns—even as the U.S. trends downward

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

The return of students to campuses across the U.S. is changing the landscape of pandemic America.

As new cases of coronavirus across the country trend downward, college towns dominate the list of places—accounting for the top 16 spots—where new cases of COVID-19 have increased the most in the past two-week period, according to a analysis of New York Times data.

Johnson County, Iowa, home to Iowa City and the University of Iowa where classes began last Monday, saw the biggest jump in new cases—up from an average of 17 per day two weeks ago to 184 per day in the week ending Aug. 30. After the reports of fast-rising cases and publication by the local media of photos of mask-less students teeming Iowa City’s bars last week, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds ordered all bars, night clubs, and other drinking venues in six counties—including those where Iowa, Iowa State, and Drake Universities are located—to close. (All three of those institutions are in counties that are among the 16 with the biggest increase in new coronavirus cases). The University of Iowa Health Care reported positivity rates well above 30% for multiple days last week.

Lee County, Alabama, where Auburn University is located—and where classes began Aug. 17—experienced the second largest increase in new cases—up from an average of 8 per day two weeks ago to 54 per day in the week ending Aug. 30. Sixteen players on the college’s football team are among those to have reportedly tested positive.

In total, counties with 113 colleges had reported at least 25 more coronavirus cases per day in the week ending Aug. 30 than two weeks prior.

In less populated areas, the return of students to campus has had an even greater impact in terms of overall coronavirus case numbers. The city of Radford, Virginia—the location of Radford University and roughly 9,400 students—had recorded just 68 cases as of Aug. 17; two weeks later, with students back on campus, the figure has increased by 465% to 348 cases for the year. The total number of cases reported year-to-date in Dawes County, Nebraska (population 8,700) have increased 329% in the two weeks ending Aug. 30. That’s the location of Chadron State College, a 3,000-student institution that has reported 27 positive cases among its student and faculty since Aug. 12. Whitman County, Washington has seen its case numbers soar by 258% in the past two weeks, reportedly due to the area’s student population. While the university has gone to remote classes this fall, many students have reportedly returned to off-campus housing nearby. Some of South Dakota’s college towns have also become hotspots, though case numbers remain relatively small.

Institutions in counties with largest increase of daily new cases

Additional new cases per day based on a seven-day average, Aug 17 – Aug. 30

Institution name County City State Increase in county University of Iowa Johnson Iowa City Iowa 170 Auburn University Lee Auburn Ala. 151 University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Hidalgo Edinburg Texas 141 South Texas College Hidalgo McAllen Texas 141 University of Houston Harris Houston Texas 124 Rice University Harris Houston Texas 124 University of Houston-Downtown Harris Houston Texas 124 Houston Baptist University Harris Houston Texas 124 Texas Southern University Harris Houston Texas 124 University of Houston-Clear Lake Harris Houston Texas 124 University of St Thomas Harris Houston Texas 124 University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Harris Houston Texas 124 University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Harris Houston Texas 124 Drake University Polk Des Moines Iowa 122 Texas A,amp;M University Brazos College Station Texas 90 Boston University Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Suffolk University Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Emmanuel College Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Northeastern University Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Emerson College Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 University of Massachusetts Boston Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Massachusetts College of Art and Design Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Pine Manor College Suffolk Chestnut Hill Mass. 87 Simmons University Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 Wentworth Institute of Technology Suffolk Boston Mass. 87 University of Alabama Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa Ala. 83 East Carolina University Pitt Greenville N.C. 78 Iowa State University Story Ames Iowa 78 University of Notre Dame St. Joseph Notre Dame Ind. 76 Saint Mary’s College St. Joseph Notre Dame Ind. 76 Indiana University South Bend St. Joseph South Bend Ind. 76 Purdue University – Purdue Polytechnic South Bend St. Joseph South Bend Ind. 76 North Carolina State University Wake Raleigh N.C. 75 Meredith College Wake Raleigh N.C. 75 Shaw University Wake Raleigh N.C. 75 William Peace University Wake Raleigh N.C. 75 Saint Augustine’s University Wake Raleigh N.C. 75 University of South Carolina Richland Columbia S.C. 71 Benedict College Richland Columbia S.C. 71 Illinois State University McLean Normal Ill. 66 Illinois Wesleyan University McLean Bloomington Ill. 66 University of Alabama at Birmingham Jefferson Birmingham Ala. 64 Samford University Jefferson Birmingham Ala. 64 Birmingham-Southern College Jefferson Birmingham Ala. 64 Miles College Jefferson Fairfield Ala. 64 Harvard University Middlesex Cambridge Mass. 63 Brandeis University Middlesex Waltham Mass. 63 Boston College Middlesex Chestnut Hill Mass. 63 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Middlesex Cambridge Mass. 63 University of Massachusetts Lowell Middlesex Lowell Mass. 63 Bentley University Middlesex Waltham Mass. 63 Framingham State University Middlesex Framingham Mass. 63 Lasell University Middlesex Newton Mass. 63 Lesley University Middlesex Cambridge Mass. 63 Regis College Middlesex Weston Mass. 63 Tufts University Middlesex Medford Mass. 63

