Coronavirus Australia live updates September 2: Victorian parliament extends state of emergency; Two ‘roadmaps’ for Victoria lockdown exit; Premier hopes for travel by Christmas; NSW-VIC border region extended

Many Indian states eased lockdown restrictions on Tuesday, allowing more businesses and public areas to reopen to reduce economic pain caused by the coronavirus, even as the country’s new daily infections remain the highest in the world and its confirmed cases near 3.7 million.

A day earlier, the government reported that the economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter, its worst performance in at least years. Unemployment is soaring, with millions left jobless. Hoping to avoid more economic damage, India is gradually relaxing restrictions and has announced that urban metro trains can resume service next Monday.

India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for nearly three weeks. On Tuesday it recorded 69,921 new coronavirus infections. More than 65,000 people have died.

Experts say India, the world’s third most affected country, is fast becoming the new coronavirus epicentre and its case total is likely to soon pass Brazil and ultimately the United States.

The final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India, September 1, 2020. The festival is a celebration of the birth of Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Source: AP)

The virus has now spread even to remote areas, and some government decisions to reopen the economy and society have met sharp criticism.