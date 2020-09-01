Colts’ Darius Leonard jokes about three drug tests in a month

Darius Leonard is one of the NFL’s elite young defenders and his insane athleticism apparently has captured the attention of the league, as the Colts’ linebacker was apparently drug tested three times in the last month. Fortunately, Leonard seems to have a good sense of humor about the whole experience, as he jokes on Twitter about his excessive testing.

“3 PED’s tests in one month! I’m just out here off of natural energy and athletic abilities! Cmon @NFL Y’all don’t have to drug test me every week damn near,” Leonard tweeted.

Since he was drafted by the Colts in the 2018 draft, Leonard has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite young defenders. In his rookie year, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named a first-team All-Pro. Last season, he made his first Pro Bowl.

Of course, the NFL’s drug testing is random, so Leonard was not actually being targeted for his skills on the field. Leonard seemed to laugh the entire thing off but other players have been less amused when they were forced to get repeatedly tested in a short period of time. Last season, Jets’ running back Le’Veon Bell publicly expressed that he did not want the NFL to test him for Human Growth Hormone anymore.

“I done had 5 ‘random’ HGH blood test in 10 weeks,” Bell wrote. “…. I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty a– needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.”