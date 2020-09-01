Class action lawsuit targeting Tezos ends in $25M settlement after 3 years By Cointelegraph

Class action lawsuit targeting Tezos ends in $25M settlement after 3 years
The three-year-long class-action lawsuit targeting Tezos (XTZ) has come to a conclusion after Judge Seeborg approved Tezos’ $25 million settlement on Aug. 28.
According to the judgment, the funds will be distributed among “all persons and entities” who participated in Tezos’ 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) from July 1 to July 13 and sold their XTZ for a loss before Nov. 25, 2019, did not sell their tokens before Nov. 25, or are unable to access their XTZ due to lost passwords.
