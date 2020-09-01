Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

ABC

Fans, however, notice that the new video doesn’t feature Tayshia Adams, who reportedly will replace Clare after she allegedly found love early in one of her suitors.

ABC has released a new promo for “The Bachelorette” season 16 featuring Clare Crawley. Shared on Monday, August 31, the video shows the 39-year-old dancing in a white gown as she’s surrounded by the show’s signature red rose petals.

She appears to be demanding respect from the suitors. A scene of her telling off former “The Bachelor” star Juan Pablo in her first season on the show is played in the background.

“Do you think you know me?” she told Juan at the time, adding, “I’ve been down this road before. I want respect.” Further emphasizing the message, the new teaser is set to Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect”.

Prior to this, “The Bachelorette” announced through a poster that the new season will premiere on October 13. “Get ready Bachelor Nation! @clarecrawley’s season of #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13th at 8|7c on ABC. It’s about time,” the show wrote on its official Instagram account. The poster featured Clare donning a silver blazer and denim pants while holding a flower.

One thing that caught people’s attention the most was one leg that was shown in the middle part of the poster. Fans were unsurprisingly confused by the bizarre addition. Someone even joked in the comment section, “Is that Tayshia’s leg be honest.” Another fan added, “Damn ABC should of hired us for the visual design. This is just terrible blending.”

Season 16 of the ABC dating show will be different from any preceding seasons in the franchise’s history. According to an insider, “the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors. Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

“Clare allegedly fell in love with one of the guys while the show’s production was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic. One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking. By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out,” the source continued.