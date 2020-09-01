Chet Hanks Appears to Troll Adele Following Cultural Appropriation Controversy

Instagram

The son of Tom Hanks shares a bizarre Instagram video of him jamming to the British singer’s 2011 hit ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ in his car, asking her to hit him up.

Adele‘s headline-making picture wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top seemingly is catching Chet Hanks‘ attention. The son of Tom Hanks shared on Monday, August 31 a bizarre Instagram video of him jamming to Adele’s 2011 hit “Set Fire to the Rain” in a car, asking her to hit him up.

Sitting in the front seat of his truck, the 30-year-old could be seen making emotional faces, moving his head to the song and singing along to the chorus. Chet, who is known for his broken version of Jamaica’s Patois language with the island’s distinct accent, then shot his shoot with the 32-year-old “Hello” hitmaker.

“I see the picture one day, it sweep me. I no tell no lie my girl, hair style fit ya. Big up yourself,” so he propositioned Adele in the accent. Meanwhile, he wrote in the caption, “@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING.”

While Adele’s viral picture piqued Chet’s interest, it also landed her in hot water. In the said snap, the British singer bared her midriff in a bikini top emblazoned with the Jamaican flag. Her hair was styled in Bantu knots, which have traditionally been worn by black women, while she also sported a yellow headpiece and a big chain necklace.

Many people were not happy her hairstyle, accusing her of appropriating black culture. “With all this racial injustice going on @Adel (sic) thought this was ok?? #Adele #culturalappropriation,” a disappointed fan commented. Someone else added, “Adele I love you and you’re my favorite artist but this is culture appropriation please take down this photo.”

Chet himself is no stranger with the accusations. He drew the public’s ire over his questionable Caribbean accent that he showed off on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January. Clapping back at the accusations, he said in a video, “People are saying snowboarding is a terrible example because you can’t compare a sport to people’s hair.”

“That’s true but if you’re focusing on what I said about snowboarding as a sport, you’re missing the point. I didn’t mean it as a sport, I meant it as a reference for a community that surrounds it. The community that surrounds snowboarding is mainly white,” he added.