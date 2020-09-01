Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan Gives Birth to First Child

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
WENN

The former Disney songstress has officially become a first-time mother as she welcomes a baby girl, her first child with husband Jordan Lundberg, two years after their wedding.


Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan is a new mum.

The 35-year-old actress and singer and her husband, Jordan Lundberg, welcomed baby girl Comillia Monroe, on Monday (31Aug20).

Sabrina went into labour while moving into a new house on Saturday night (29Aug20), according to People.

“We are all enjoying our new little love,” the new parents told Us Weekly in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The couple exchanged vows in 2018 at the Las Vegas home of entertainer Wayne Newton. Sabrina revealed she was pregnant in March (20).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR