Channing Tatum Calls Daughter His Greatest Teacher in Introduction of His First Children’s Book

Channing Tatum has dedicated his first children’s book to his six-year-old daughter Everly.

The “Magic Mike” actor is set to unveil “The One and Only Sparkella” in May 2021 but he has offered an early glimpse, sharing the introduction to the book, which he wrote for his little girl.

“To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” he writes in an exclusive excerpt released to People magazine. “You are my greatest teacher.”

“My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl… Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

The story follows a girl named Ella, who is teased for her love of sparkly things but encouraged by her father to celebrate her individuality.

“The One and Only Sparkella” is illustrated by Kim Barnes and is the first in a series.

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.