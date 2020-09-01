Can Neuralink take a ride on Elon Musk’s reputation?

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk demonstrated the latest iteration of Neuralink, his brain-implant startup that aims to one day help paralyzed people walk and even save memories or control computers with just a thought.

Researchers, though, had mixed reviews of the technology, which displayed a personable pig dubbed Gertrude’s brain activity via beeps and boops: Some neuroscience researchers praised Musk for making progress on the technology over the course of a year as well as his high ambitions, while others noted that the demonstration of data being carried to and from the brain was nothing new and has existed for some time.

Scientists took issue in particular with Musk’s speculation that users may eventually be able to “save and replay memories”—a completely different ballpark from recording brain activity, per my colleague David Z. Morris. Musk responded to criticism via Twitter, saying academia tends to “overweight the value of ideas & underweight bringing them to fruition.”

Still, Musk does have a knack for building a following through his moonshot bets: Think of that SpaceX Mars colony. Perhaps more visibly, Tesla has accumulated diehard fans in the form of retail traders who have helped push up the company’s valuation seemingly in excess of its financial performance. Riding on the company’s soaring stock price, Musk is now wealthier than Mark Zuckerberg.

For an idea of just how wild that is: Facebook earned revenue of $36.4 billion and net income of $10.1 billion in the first half of 2020. In the same period, Tesla posted revenue of $9.8 billion with a mere net income of $197 million.

A blast from WeWork past: Remember the out-of-left-field bets made by WeWork when co-founder Adam Neumann was CEO? Those investments included Wave Garden (a maker of wave pools) and Laird Superfood (a maker of natural food products).

After saying it would divest of the former, It seems that WeWork has also sold stock of the latter, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Laird Superfood filed for a $40 million IPO on Monday, and revealed sales of $13.1 million and a loss of $8.5 million in 2019. The filing noted that Laird had repurchased stock from WeWork’s Creator Fund on Nov. 18. On that same date, Laird said it repurchased shares from an unnamed “private investor” for $7.5 million while terminating the investor’s obligation to fund an additional $10 million. While the investor sold back shares for $12.32, the carrying value of the stock was $24.63 apiece.

WeWork invested in Laird as part of a $32 million funding round in early 2019. Read more.

Lucinda Shen

Twitter: @shenlucinda

Email: [email protected]