Bucks assistant coach bashes Jared Kushner’s comments

When the NBA players chose to strike in protest of police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., it was hailed by many as a way for the league to shed light on social justice.

However, the actions were dismissed by others, including Jared Kushner. The Senior Advisor to the President, who is also Donald Trump’s son-in-law, who said the players had the “luxury of taking a night off from work” while calling on the players to provide “concrete solutions that are productive.”

Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker was asked about Kushner’s comments and he explained how he felt Kushner’s comments missed the mark when it came to the sensitive nature of systemic racism.

“Obviously, I think there’s a level of insensitivity…” Baker told Politico. “There’s no sensitivity there. I don’t obviously agree with the comment. There’s a level of ignorance there. This wasn’t about us affording to be able to take a night off. This is about us seeing an egregious act… in our own backyard and it hit us in a place where it should hit everyone.”