Brisbane Broncos player clean out, Joe Ofahengaue

As the Broncos’ season from hell continues on the field it appears decisions they’re willing to make off it could cripple the once proud club for years to come.

Brisbane is set to cut a host of stars from its roster in a huge clean out in the aftermath of Anthony Seibold’s axing, with Origin star Joe Ofahengaue tipped to be the first to go.

The club is going out of its way to clear salary cap space for whoever will be next Broncos coach with Kevin Walters and Paul Green the favourites at this stage.

The exit of the Maroons star is expected to be the tip of the iceberg with a possible ten players to leave the club this season.

Broncos not up to NRL standard: Joey

Ofahengaue, who is on a reported $500,000 a year and remains contracted to the club until 2023, has been told he can speak to rivals with St George Illawarra interested, according to 7 News.

The star offers great value to the Dragons and can cover every position in the forward pack but was suspended for two games earlier this year for a DUI charge.

Ofahengaue, Jack Bird, David Fifita and Darius Boyd are all set to leave the club, while Broncos officials weigh up who else they want to let go after a horror couple of years.

Brodie Croft and Andrew McCullough could also be gone yet Croft may still have another year to press his claims. McCollough signed with Newcastle this year but is set to return in 2021 as part of the deal he signed.

It’s understood Anthony Milford, who’s on $1 million a year, is also a candidate to be told he can speak to rival clubs.

Carrigan slams ’embarrassing’ Broncos

Milford is contracted until 2021 but the Broncos may struggle to find a suitor who would want to take him on similar big money.

Kotoni Staggs, Xavier Coates and Thomas Flegler have been told they can gauge offers from other teams from November.

The futures of Richie Kennar, Rhys Kennedy, Jordan Kahu, Jamil Hopoate, Ben Te’o and Sean O’Sullivan have yet to be decided.