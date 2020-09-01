Brandy vs. Monica: “The Boy Is Mine” Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

Dedicating her hit “Missing You,” to fallen stars Brandy got emotional reading a poem she prepared honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Chadwick Boseman, Nipsey Hussle, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. And Monica came with her own tribute, sharing that her Space Jam track, “For You I Will” is a favorite of Vanessa Bryant’s, “And she knows anything, anything for her, I will.”

Putting their platform to good use the ladies sold merchandise for the face-off where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to When We All Vote, Michelle Obama‘s non-profit organization created to increase voter turnout. Taking it a step further, the women surprised their fans with Senator Kamala Harris. Repping her alma mater, Howard University, the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee expressed her gratitude to the musicians and encouraged viewers to vote.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons,” Harris gushed. “Thank you for doing this for When We All Vote. It’s so important! You both have used your voice in a powerful way!” The VP nominee wasn’t the only politician to visit the live either. Former First Lady Michelle Obama stopped and also encouraged the audience to vote. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were also spotted commenting on the live.