If you grew up listening to these songstresses and are familiar with their rocky history, then you knew just how powerful this night was. The women even spoke a little about their beef and confirmed their mutual respect for each other.

“I really am a straight shooter and I really do admire what you do musically,” Monica said. To which Brandy responded, “I just need you to know that I have the utmost love and respect for you, no matter the times where it seemed like I didn’t.”