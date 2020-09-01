Bradley Cooper Says He’s “Running a One-Man Preschool” Amid Quarantine With Daughter Lea

Dad to the rescue!

Bradley Cooper is one of the most successful and famous Hollywood actors currently in the industry, however, when it comes to his personal life, he’s just as happy being a dad. In a recent chat with his A Star Is Born co-star Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine, the 45-year-old actor opened up about what it has been like quarantining with his daughter, 3-year-old Lea Shayk Cooper, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk. Let’s just say, Bradley wasn’t prepared to take on the role of preschool teacher quite so soon.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the Oscar nominee shared of how his time at home is going. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”