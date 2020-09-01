Bradley Cooper Cares for Elderly Mom and Runs ‘One-Man Preschool’ for Daughter During Lockdown

WENN

The ‘A Star Is Born’ actor reveals he has been holed up with his 80-year-old mother Gloria and three-year-old daughter Lea during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Bradley Cooper is keeping his family as safe as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star told Interview magazine he’s holed up with his daughter Lea and his 80-year-old mother, Gloria, who he’s striving to protect from the disease.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” he shared. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

The actor, who shares the three-year-old with ex Irina Shayk, quipped, “We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard. I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

Although it’s not specified when the interview was conducted, Bradley has been spotted in Los Angeles over the last month (Aug20), catching up with Jennifer Garner and filming Paul Thomas Anderson‘s new movie.

The star moved in with his parents in 2011 before his father, Charles, died following a long battle with lung cancer.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are,” he reflected.

“It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No, she’s in the next room,” he previously told the Los Angeles Times. “But here’s the thing: she’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches.”

Gloria has accompanied her son to many Hollywood events, including to the 2019 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture for “A Star Is Born“.