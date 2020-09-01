Brad Takairangi best replacement for injured Dylan Brown, says Peter Sterling

Parramatta should pick Brad Takairangi at five-eighth after the injury to playmaker Dylan Brown, says Eels legend Peter Sterling.

Brown’s luckless run continued with the Kiwi set to miss the next six weeks after injuring his ankle in the 38-0 drubbing to Souths.

The Eels are currently in third position on the ladder with the Roosters just one match behind, sparking doubt about their top four credentials despite being one of the better teams in 2020.

Parramatta is outside the top four on points differential with their attack vastly inferior to premiership fancies Penrith and the Roosters. Their defence has saved them all year, ranking third, yet their hammering against Souths exposed a weak right edge that could pose a headache in finals.

Takairangi’s style could give the Eels something different. (Getty)

Brown’s injury has the potential to cripple the flow of attack for the Eels. The young star proved he has a big future this season after missing 13 weeks with a stress fracture in his back last year.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap, the club great said the likes of Jaemon Salmon and Will Smith will come into calculations to replace Brown with both players filling the role last season. Neither has played NRL this year with training scrimmages the only action they’ve seen.

Rookie Jai Field is another option after making his Eels debut earlier this season when Mitchell Moses was out, however Sterling has urged the Eels to think outside the box by picking Takairangi.

“He’s very experienced, they’re only months out from finals football you’d like to bring somebody in who knows what those big end of season games are like,” Sterling said.

The Eels were out of sorts against Souths. (Getty)

“He brings something different, he’s got an unpredictable nature about him maybe with an attack that’s struggling he may be the injection they need.”

Takairangi is no stranger to playing out of position and making a go of it. The star was switched around endlessly last season spending time on the wing, centre, back-row and five-eighth. He also played five-eighth for the Cook Islands in their 66-6 defeat of South Africa in 2019.

The 31-year-old may seem like a risk in the halves with the stakes so high but Sterling pointed out why the other options are unattractive.

“Jai Field was there when Mitchell Moses was out for two weeks,” Sterling added. “He did an OK job. Jai isn’t a ball-playing five eighth, his kicking game isn’t particularly strong that puts more pressure on Moses to take control of the team.”

Sterling said it would be a “gross disappointment” if Parramatta missed out on a top four spot with only one of their remaining four games against another top four side. The Eels plays an in-form Warriors team on the cusp of the top eight this week before taking on the Panthers. Clashes against the Broncos and West Tigers round out their season.

“It’s a huge setback. If they finish top four I think anything can happen. But starting this week against the Warriors they’ve got to pick up enough points and nail it because they’ve been there all year,” Sterling said.

“The fact that they can still finish in the top four still provides hope. History shows you have to make the top four (to win a premiership) and I think that will be the case this year.”